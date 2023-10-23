Imran Khan confirms his comeback to films after a gap of 8 years

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 23, 2023 03:12 PM IST
Imran Khan. Photo: Instagram

Imran Khan has officially announced his return to the silver screen after a hiatus. His last appearance was in 'Katti Batti,' co-starring Kangana Ranaut, released in 2015.
During his presence at the IFP Festival Season 13 in Mumbai on Sunday, the actor shared insights about his comeback, stating, "I don't have a definitive answer, but I am currently reading scripts and engaging in creative discussions with filmmakers. So, hopefully, you'll see me back next year."

Imran also expressed his deep affection for cinema, explaining that his passion for it began as an audience member who enjoyed watching films and drew inspiration from cinematic heroes. He conveyed his love for the immersive experience of watching a movie, getting lost in its world, and experiencing a roller coaster of emotions.

He reminisced about his early memories of being captivated by cinema, saying, "It captivated me as a child. I cherished watching spectacular films. I distinctly remember being 8 years old and watching Indiana Jones, which absolutely blew my mind. I even bought myself a brown leather jacket just like Indiana Jones. These are my earliest memories of trying to emulate a hero.  

