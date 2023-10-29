A deep dive into Pennywise, the iconic 'IT' clown | The Haunted Column

The film 'IT' is often regarded as one of the finest in the horror genre, exuding sheer magnificence. Now, let's delve into the standout character of 'IT' – Pennywise the clown – and explore the reasons behind his terrifying presence.

To begin with, he's far from the friendliest clown you'll encounter. His malevolence runs deep, even though he doesn't appear sinister at first glance. Initially, he may not come across as a threat, but after just a couple of minutes in conversation with him, it becomes clear that he's anything but nice. What's intriguing is that Pennywise sustains itself by preying on its victims. In Stephen King's 1986 horror novel, Pennywise is portrayed as a monstrous alien entity. It primarily targets children, with these occurrences happening every 27 years, and it possesses the ability to assume the form of any being it desires. The clown disguise seems to be its preferred guise, as most often, the creature appears as Pennywise.

Certainly, not everyone is necessarily frightened by clowns. That's why Pennywise possesses the ability to shapeshift into whatever terrifies an individual the most. In Bill's case, Pennywise would manifest as his deceased little brother, Georgie, whom Pennywise had taken from him. For Ritchie, the clown would assume the form of a clown itself, knowing Ritchie's fear of clowns. This eerie transformation is tailored to each character's deepest fears.

What's truly chilling here is that, as the targets are children, they are more susceptible to fear. It's conceivable that Pennywise initially believed it could outsmart these kids with an array of tricks, though that's a separate discussion. The deeper insight lies in the fact that sometimes our most profound fears can impede our progress or hinder us from moving forward, and individuals may exploit these fears to their advantage. Hence, Pennywise prevails by exploiting the innocence of children and their vulnerability to manipulation. For instance, take the scene involving Beverly, where the sink disgorges a torrent of blood, creating an overwhelmingly horrifying image that can make people feel sick.

Coming to acting, Bill Skarsgård delivered a remarkable performance as Pennywise in the 2017 version of the film. His expressions are incredibly terrifying, causing an immediate instinct to scream and run when Pennywise graces the screen. Skarsgård's transformation into Pennywise is unsettling, marked by his eerie makeup, pale countenance, and haunting, otherworldly eyes. Just his appearance alone is sufficient to send shivers down one's spine. Pennywise embodies the concept of fear itself, tapping into primal fears that resonate with the audience on a visceral level.

The character of Pennywise is undeniably one of the most terrifying antagonists in the history of cinema.