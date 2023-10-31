Mohanlal unveils new poster of his upcoming film 'Rambaan'

Mohanlal on Monday announced the film 'Rambaan' in collaboration with director Joshiy and unveiled an intriguing motion poster on X (formerly Twitter). The motion poster featured an animated Mohanlal standing on top of a vintage car, holding a hammer and a gun, with the 'Ivy Gentlemen's Club' signboard visible. Mohanlal expressed his delight, saying, "Delighted to unveil #Rambaan, my upcoming movie, directed by Joshiy sir and produced by Chemban Vinod Jose, Einstin Zac Paul, and Shailesh R Singh! Your support means the world to us."

The film's grand pooja and title launch took place in Kochi on Monday, and during the event, the motion poster was revealed. Meanwhile, Mohanlal has begun shooting for the second schedule of the highly-anticipated film 'Vrushabha - The Warriors Arise' in Mumbai.