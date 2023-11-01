Fans celebrate rare frame capturing Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and Mohanlal together

A picture of South Indian superstars Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and Mohanlal is going viral on social media. The photo, which was captured during the inaugural ceremony of ‘Keraleeyam’, a week-long cultural festival, that kicked off in Thiruvananthapuram, is making the rounds on social media. The rare moment is being celebrated by fans of all the three actors.

Actor and danseuse Shobana was also present at the venue. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the week-long cultural fest Keraleeyam at the Central Stadium here on Wednesday. The event organised by the Kerala government aims to project the state’s progress, achievements, and cultural heritage to the world. Keraleeyam will showcase the ‘Best of Kerala’ with seminars, activities, exhibitions, fairs, festivals, and shows in more than 40 venues.

The venues will be opened to the public at 2 pm. Public will also have access to various venues from 10 am to 10 pm from Thursday. Entry to all venues, including the film festival, is free. Seminars, which are the main attraction of Keraleeyam, will also begin on Thursday. The seminars will be held from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm. The art programs will begin at 6.30 pm on Wednesday with Shobhana's dance performance.