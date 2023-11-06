Dulquer Salmaan, Kamal Haasan to share screen in upcoming Mani Ratnam movie

Dulquer Salmaan is set to collaborate once again with director Mani Ratnam. Their upcoming project, tentatively titled 'KH 234', marks Dulquer's first acting venture alongside the legendary actor Kamal Haasan. The official title of the film is scheduled to be unveiled today as part of Kamal Haasan's 69th birthday celebrations.

Kamal Haasan recently shared the first-look poster of the movie on his social media platforms. AR Rahman will be doing the film's music score. The shooting of the movie is currently progressing rapidly, and the complete cast and crew will be announced soon.

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam previously collaborated on the iconic project, 'Nayakan,' 33 years ago, which has a dedicated fan base. Now, these two legends have come together once more for 'KH 234,' a film jointly produced by Raajkamal Films International, Madras Talkies, Red Giant Movies, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananth.