The first phase of assembly elections is all set to take place on November 7. In the backdrop of the polls, we take a look at some of the best political thrillers that have captured the heat of the humongous exercise of balloting in the country.

'Sarkar' (Tamil)

Unlike the Bollywood film of the same name, this A R Murugadoss directorial is set in the backdrop of the elections and features Vijay as Sundar Ramaswamy, a corporate honcho who arrives in India to cast his vote. He, however, learns that someone else has already cast the vote in his name, following which, he approaches the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission to stay the election result in his constituency. The film delves deep into the issue of bogus voting, the deep-rooted corruption associated and the political parties which can go to any extent to attain their means.

'Mudhalvan' (Tamil)

The Tamil film by R Madhesh and S Shankar revolves around a journalist Pugazhendi (Arjun Sarja) who is challenged to become the chief minister for a day. The chief minister Aranganathar himself issues the challenge after Pugazhendi questions his actions as a leader during an interview. Pugazhendi's actions are praised and he soon grows in popularity. Since Aranganthar's image gets tarnished, he loses support to become the next chief minister. With people's support, Pugazhendi contests the elections and becomes the chief minister, which infuriates Aranganthar. The movie has been remade into Hindi as 'Nayak: The Real Hero'.

Newton (Hindi)

This Bollywood movie featuring Rajkummar Rao in the lead is a satirical, out-of-the-box film that is set in the backdrop of the elections in the Naxal-controlled town of Chhattisgarh. The film revolves around a government clerk who has been sent to the area on election duty. The issues he faces as he tries to fulfil his duty, the public's ignorance about their voting rights, the intolerance and apathy shown by the security forces take centre stage of this black comedy, which has received international acclaim.

Unda (Malayalam)

The Malayalam film directed by Khalid Rahman is also set in Chhattisgarh and revolves around a nine-member police unit from Kerala led by a composed sub-inspector Manikandan CP (Mammootty). Though peaceful initially, the situation turns violent and they are forced to protect themselves without proper ammunition, all the while ensuring the elections are conducted properly. The film was commercially successful and won critical acclaim as well.

Nota (Tamil)

This Vijay Deverakonda-starrer follows the story of a rich and spoilt son of the Chief Minister who is suddenly appointed the CM as his father is set to be sentenced in a corruption case. Varun (Vijay Deverakonda) who is an avid video-gamer does not take his task seriously, since he knows his father will be out on bail soon and will resume his responsibilities to the state. However, things don't turn out as planned and Varun begins to realise the importance of his position. In his quest to help the people, he confronts a heap of vices and also has to tackle his father who wants to regain power.