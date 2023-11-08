Vijay-Baby Iyal's special moment during Leo's success celebration leaves everyone teary-eyed

The Leo success celebration was witness to a lot of moving moments. One such moment had Vijay scooping a teary-eyed Baby Iyal, who played his daughter in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial 'Leo'. In a video, which is now going viral, Iyal can be seen getting emotional as she tried to thank everyone present at the event. However, she soon got emotional following which, the anchor told her to go to Vijay who was seated in the front row.

By then Vijay had rushed to her side and scooped her up in his arms. She also expressed her wish to act with Vijay again. And Vijay also promised her that it would soon happen. It was such a beautifully poignant moment that left everyone teary-eyed. Baby Iyal is the daughter of Tamil actor Arjunan. Her parents also became emotional, seeing the turn of events. Mathew Thomas who plays his son in the film was also present at the event, along with Trisha. 'Leo', which hit theatres on October 19, has grossed over Rs 500 crore in the last 18 days.