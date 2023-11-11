Brazilian reality TV star Luana Andrade dies after failed liposuction surgery

Luana Andrade, a 29-year-old Brazilian influencer and reality TV star, tragically lost her life following complications from a liposuction surgery. Despite the medical team's swift response to a sudden respiratory event and cardiac arrest during the procedure, Andrade was revived. The hospital later revealed that the surgery was halted, and tests uncovered a significant thrombosis, leading to the formation of blood clots in her veins.

Transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Andrade received medication and hemodynamic treatment in an attempt to address the thrombosis. Regrettably, despite the exhaustive efforts of the hospital staff, she succumbed to her condition and passed away on Tuesday morning at approximately 5:30 a.m. The Mayo Clinic explains that the cause of death was a massive pulmonary embolism, a complication of thrombosis wherein a blood clot obstructs an artery in the lung.

With 566K followers on Instagram, Luana Andrade was a beloved social media personality. She also participated in the sixth season of the Brazilian reality show Power Couple alongside her boyfriend João Hadad, according to Globo 1. Her untimely demise has left her fans and followers mourning the loss of a vibrant and popular figure in the digital and television spheres.