With enough scares, 'Sister Death' delivers a decent viewing experience | The Haunted Column

Remember the chilling 2017 Spanish horror film, Veronica? Its unsettling atmosphere is surpassed by its prequel, 'Sister Death,' now available on Netflix. This story unfolds as a novice with supernatural abilities enters a former convent transformed into a school for girls. The perplexing events she encounters force her to untangle the web of secrets enshrouding the convent and haunting its inhabitants.

While engrossed in Veronica, one likely contemplated the blind sister, dubbed 'sister death' by the girls, and her path to blindness. 'Sister Death' reveals this fascinating backstory, providing a deeper understanding. Directed by Paco Plaza, like its predecessor, this film offers a decent viewing experience.

Sister Narcisa quickly senses an unsettling atmosphere in the convent as strange occurrences unfold. Encountering a mysterious hangman drawing, she stumbles upon a photograph and letters belonging to sister Socorro, sparking curiosity about their connection, which unfolds as the movie progresses. The film maintains a melancholy backdrop, hinting at an impending doom looming over the convent, while Sister Narcisa grapples with persistent pain and struggles to adapt to her environment.

Aria Bedmar deserves praise for skillfully depicting the various phases of Narcisa's character in the movie. While the film unveils a compelling narrative, the mysterious aspect of Sister Death, hinted at through Veronica, lacks the level of intrigue one might expect. Certainly, what Narcisa endures is not just terrifying; it's deeply traumatic, yet the film doesn't capture the haunting essence it could have. During the movie's climax, a cascade of revelations unravels, elucidating the peculiar events within the convent. As suspense wanes, audiences grasp the motivations behind these strange occurrences, reducing the fear factor and offering a more defined understanding of the movie's trajectory.

