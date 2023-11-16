Fans call out magazine for objectifying Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor's latest photoshoot for an online magazine has generated a lot of discussion on social media. While many have appreciated her bold look for the magazine cover, a passage objectifying the actor has not gone down well with many fans. Netizens expressed their ire against the interviewer and questioned the 'disgusting' choice of words used in the passage. “She is so juicy...you can see the curve of her belly under her dress,” was an introductory statement used in the article.

“Traumatizing but 100% real I'm afraid how anyone approved it. I don't know and I can't believe Kareena Kapoor would allow the most disgusting & degrading objectification of women in her name,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Kareena Kapoor is the first Bollywood celebrity to pose for the magazine. The actor herself had shared photos from the magazine cover on her social media handles. Kareena Kapoor, referred to as Bebo, had recently also arrived as a guest to the 'Koffee with Karan' show along with Alia Bhatt. The two actors who are close with the show host Karan Johar spoke about their private and professional lives on the show.