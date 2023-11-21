IFFK 2023: Delegate registration to begin on November 22

The delegation registration for the 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will begin at 10 am on November 22. The online registration can be done by accessing the website www.iffk.in. Students can avail the delegate passes for Rs 590, inclusive of GST, while the delegate fee for the general category is Rs 1,180. Registrations can also be done at the delegate cell that will be opened at the Tagore Theatre, which is the main IFFK venue.

As many as 180 films will be screened at the eight-day festival, which will begin on December 8. The films will be screened at 15 theatres at different venues in Thiruvananthapuram. Films from Asian, African and Latin American countries will compete in the international competition category. The best of World Cinema and latest movies by contemporary filmmakers will be screened at the festival, which will also showcase films in various categories, including 'Malayalam Cinema Today', 'Indian Cinema Now', 'World Cinema', 'Country Focus', 'Retrospectives of major filmmakers' and 'Contemporary Focus'.

Platforms like Open Forum and workshops will also be organised for the delegates to interact with popular film personalities from across the globe. The annual Aravindan Memorial Lecture will also be held on the sidelines of the film festival.