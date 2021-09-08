Malayalam
Manoj Kana’s 'Kenjira' now streaming on Neestream

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 08, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Kochi: Kerala State and National Awards winning Movie 'Kenjira' has been released on Neestream.

Kenjira captures the struggles and survival of the Paniya tribe, an adivasi community in Wayanad. The centuries-old oppression and ignorance plaguing the tribal community makes Kenjira a harrowing experience. The film is directed by Manoj Kana, who also wrote its screenplay.

The movie was also selected to the Indian Panorama and to the IFFI in Goa, International Film Festival of Kerala and the Kolkata International Film Festival. The movie stars Vinusha Ravi ,K V Chandran, Mohini,Joy Mathew, Sanooj Krishnan, Karunan, Vinu Kuzhijangad,Coly Amma in the lead roles.

The film is produced under the banner of Neru Films and Manghat Foundation. Editing-Manoj Kannoth, Cinematographer- Pratap P Nair, Music and Background score- Sreevalsan J Menon. Lyrics-Kureeppuzha Sreekumar.

