Ace photographer and Charlie-fame actor Radhakrishnan Chakyat breathed his last on Friday, May 23. Sources close to him said that he had suffered a heart attack. Radhakrishnan is known for playing the role of David in Dulquer Salman's Charlie. A well-known photographer and photography instructor, Radhakrishnan often conducted classes and sessions, introducing the latest cameras and photography techniques. He was also quite active on social media, with millions of followers on various platforms.

He founded the YouTube channel Pixel Village, where he shared videos related to cameras and photography. Radhakrishnan, who has done photoshoots for some of the country's major brands, is also a well-known fashion photographer.

His team at Pixel Village has released a statement that reads, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved mentor, friend and inspiration, Radhakrishnan Chakyat. A guiding light in our photography journey, he taught us how to see the world through the lens and capture its soul. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and everyone whose lives he touched with his presence. Radha sir, rest in peace. You will be deeply missed.”