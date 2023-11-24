Unable to book tickets for Vikram's 'Dhruva Natchathiram'? Here's why

The release of Gautham Menon's 'Dhruva Natchathiram,' starring Chiyaan Vikram, has faced yet another setback. Initially scheduled for a theatrical release on November 24, the film has been entangled in financial challenges persisting for the past six years.

Gautham Menon recently issued a statement addressing the delay in the film's release. He expressed regret to the fans and acknowledged the team's efforts, stating, "Sorry. Unable to get Dhruva Natchathiram to the screens today. We tried our best. But looks like we need a day or two more. Hoping to give everybody a good experience with advance bookings and proper screens everywhere around the world."

Despite the hurdles, Gautham Menon remains hopeful and confident about resolving the financial issues within the next few days. He conveyed gratitude for the heartwarming support the film has received, assuring fans that the wait will be worthwhile. "The support for the film is heartwarming and has kept us going. Just a few more days and we'll arrive," he explained.

Adding to the complexity, two legal cases have been filed against the 'Vaaranam Aayiram' director and his team concerning the release of 'Dhruva Natchathiram.' The Madras High Court directed Menon to repay Rs 2 crore to All In Pictures, with a stipulation to release the film before 10:30 am on November 24. Unfortunately, it appears that the filmmaker was unable to fulfil this financial obligation, contributing to the postponement of the film's release.