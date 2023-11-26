3 Hindi horror movies to check out on Amazon Prime Video | The Haunted Column

Swathi P Ajith
Published: November 26, 2023 09:55 AM IST
Posters of Hindi horror movies. Photo: IMDb

In recent times, Hindi cinema has ventured into diverse aspects of horror, yielding exceptional results. If you're looking for quality Hindi horror movies, here are three noteworthy recommendations available on Amazon Prime Video.

Pari
Anushka Sharma and Parambrata Chatterjee lead in 'Pari', where a compassionate man's effort to assist a seemingly abused young woman unravels her dark secret. As she resides with him, her malevolent and possessive traits jeopardize his future.

Tumbbad
Sohum Shah takes on the lead role of Vinayak Rao in 'Tumbbad', guiding the audience through his search for a hidden treasure in 20th-century India, within the village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra. The storyline intricately weaves around a family that erects a shrine for Hastar, a forbidden monster not meant for worship. Their ambitious quest for his cursed wealth unravels a series of catastrophic consequences.

Chhorii
Directed by Vishal Furia, the 2021 Bollywood horror drama 'Chhorii' features Nushrat Bharucha and Usha Naik in the main roles. Serving as an official remake of Vishal Furia's 2017 Marathi film 'Lapachhap,' the story explores the tale of Sakshi, eight months pregnant, compelled to shield her unborn child from the malevolence entrenched within society.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout