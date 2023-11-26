3 Hindi horror movies to check out on Amazon Prime Video | The Haunted Column

In recent times, Hindi cinema has ventured into diverse aspects of horror, yielding exceptional results. If you're looking for quality Hindi horror movies, here are three noteworthy recommendations available on Amazon Prime Video.

Pari

Anushka Sharma and Parambrata Chatterjee lead in 'Pari', where a compassionate man's effort to assist a seemingly abused young woman unravels her dark secret. As she resides with him, her malevolent and possessive traits jeopardize his future.

Tumbbad

Sohum Shah takes on the lead role of Vinayak Rao in 'Tumbbad', guiding the audience through his search for a hidden treasure in 20th-century India, within the village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra. The storyline intricately weaves around a family that erects a shrine for Hastar, a forbidden monster not meant for worship. Their ambitious quest for his cursed wealth unravels a series of catastrophic consequences.

Chhorii

Directed by Vishal Furia, the 2021 Bollywood horror drama 'Chhorii' features Nushrat Bharucha and Usha Naik in the main roles. Serving as an official remake of Vishal Furia's 2017 Marathi film 'Lapachhap,' the story explores the tale of Sakshi, eight months pregnant, compelled to shield her unborn child from the malevolence entrenched within society.