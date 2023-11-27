Alia Bhatt becomes the latest victim of deepfake videos

In a concerning trend involving deepfake technology, actress Alia Bhatt is the latest celebrity to fall victim, joining the ranks of Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, and Sara Tendulkar. A recent deepfake video circulating on the internet features a girl resembling Alia Bhatt, engaging in obscene gestures. The video's widespread circulation on social media has raised significant concerns among the public.

Upon closer inspection, it becomes evident that the girl in the video is not Alia Bhatt, but rather, her face has been digitally imposed on someone else's body. This incident follows actress Rashmika Mandanna's earlier expression of concern when a deepfake video of her went viral, garnering support from figures like Amitabh Bachchan. Subsequently, a digitally altered video featuring Bollywood actor Kajol emerged, portraying her face morphed onto another woman's body, changing clothes on camera. Fact-checking platforms like BoomLive clarified that the video originally belonged to an English social media influencer participating in the 'Get Ready With Me' trend on TikTok.

The increasing prevalence of such deepfake videos involving actresses is alarming. This trend raises broader fears about the potential impact on both celebrities and ordinary individuals who may lack the resources to combat the rise of deepfake technology. The urgency to address and prevent the proliferation of such content is becoming ever more critical in safeguarding the privacy and reputation of individuals.