Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate half a decade of love on fifth wedding anniversary

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 02, 2023 04:33 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas. Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

Hollywood's beloved celebrity couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, joyously mark their fifth wedding anniversary. Recently, the paparazzi captured them strolling hand-in-hand through the streets of New York. Priyanka, adorned in a striking red dress paired with a chic black overcoat, exuded elegance, while Nick Jonas looked suave in a violet blazer for the occasion.

Their journey began with a lavish wedding in 2018, stirring considerable excitement. The union, particularly due to the age gap, triggered a wave of criticism directed at Priyanka. Despite facing scepticism and backlash for marrying Nick, who is a decade younger, the couple has resiliently defied predictions of a short-lived marriage or a mere publicity stunt.

Overcoming initial scepticism, the couple has not only sustained their marital bliss but also expanded their family. In 2022, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti through surrogacy, adding a new chapter to their journey of love and companionship.

