Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram tie the knot in Manipuri style. Wedding video out

Actor Randeep Hooda, who rose to fame with his portrayal of a police officer in the gangster drama 'Once upon a time in Mumbaai', tied the knot with his actor-girlfriend Lin Laishram recently. The wedding was held in Imphal, Manipur on November 29. The video of the wedding ceremony has now gone viral on social media. As actor and businesswoman Lin Laishram hails from Manipur, the couple opted for a wedding as per Meitei traditions.

Lin was adorned in a potloi ( a cylindrical dress made of thick fabric and bamboos). She also wore a Leitreng, a head dress. Photo | Instagram

Randeep was dressed in white kurta pyjama with a kokyet (a white and golden traditional turban worn on the head by the Meitei men), while Lin was adorned in a potloi ( a cylindrical dress made of thick fabric and bamboos). She also wore a Leitreng, a head dress crown worn by the Manipuri women. After the video went viral, many people appreciated the couple for choosing to wed in simple, traditional style. The couple returned to Mumbai after the wedding and made their first public appearance at the Mumbai airport on December 1.

Ahead of the wedding, Randeep had expressed his excitement at getting married in Laishram's Meitei traditions. Randeep and Lin were in a relationship for a long time. Lin was part of films such as ‘Mary Kom’, ‘Rangoon’ and recently in ‘Jaane Jaan’. Randeep was last seen in ‘Sergeant’.

Earlier, Randeep and Lin had announced their marriage on Instagram, with the note: “Taking a leaf out of the Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. As we embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful.”

Both of them looked lovely in traditional wear. Photo | Instagram

Randeep said the couple plans to hold a reception in Mumbai at a later date and further announcements will be made soon. Randeep's upcoming film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' also marks his directorial debut.