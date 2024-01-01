Mumbai: Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram who got married recently celebrated their first New Year together in Kannur, Kerala. The lovebirds shared glimpses of their New Year getaway on social media. In the photo, Randeep and Lin were seen posing for the selfie, while standing against the picturesque backdrop of the sunset.

The ‘Sarbjit’ actor was bare chested and wore shorts, while Lin sported a monokini. The post was captioned as: “Last sunset of 2023.”

Randeep's post was accompanied with the song ‘Sooraj Dooba Hain’. The couple got married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in the presence of family members and a few friends on November 29 at Imphal, Manipur.

Meanwhile, on the work front both Randeep and Lin are busy with their professional commitments. While Lin has been shooting for her film ‘Bun Tikki’, Randeep is busy with the post production of his film.

