‘Animal’ Box Office collection: Ranbir Kapoor movie mints over Rs 236 crore in two days

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor's ‘Animal’ is probably receiving flak for its misogyny and toxicity, but it is minting crores at the global box office. According to the makers, the violent crime drama has raised Rs 236 crore gross at the global box office in just two days of the film’s release.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ‘Kabir Singh’ fame, ‘Animal’ released on Friday in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Production banner T-Series shared the two-day collection of the family crime drama, which was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release.

"Rewriting the script of success. 2-day worldwide gross Rs 236 crore," T-Series posted on X. The pan-India movie also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

It showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. ‘Animal’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

(With PTI inputs)