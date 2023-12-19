Guess who's the real Ranveer Singh? Actor's wax figures at Madame Tussauds museum draws attention

Actor Ranveer Singh unveiled two of his wax figures at the Madame Tussauds London recently. The life-like statues of the Bollywood star, who is known for ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Gully Boy’, have drawn a lot of social media attention. The outfits on the statues have also been meticulously planned. The London statue pays homage to Ranveer’s culture and heritage with the neon sherwani designed by Manish Arora as part of his wedding celebrations.

The outfit includes hundreds of individually sewn embellishments and flamboyant leopard head shoulder detail, tied together with a triple-layered diamond and pearl necklace, and eight large gemstone set rings. The Singapore figure dons a custom tuxedo featuring a velvet blazer with floral embellishments. The outfit has been designed by Gaurav Gupta.

Ranveer specifically chose the distinct looks and styling for his figures as he was involved throughout the creative process. The figure was originally announced in 2019 when the actor received the Madame Tussauds of the Future Award at the IIFAs – the International Indian Film Academy – where it was revealed that he would be joining the star-studded attraction.

The actor was accompanied by his mother, who, as a child, first introduced the actor to the world of Madame Tussauds London by showing him album pictures of her own visits to the attraction.

“As a child, my Mother first told me about Madame Tussauds. Ever since a young age, I’ve had a fascination for this mythical, magical place called Madame Tussauds and it’s been incredible to see how the journey of life works… What an incredible moment it is for me to be here with my Mum, launching my own figure at Madame Tussauds London,” Ranveer said.

“It’s a hugely proud moment for me and for my family. It is a significant achievement to have your figure at Madame Tussauds because the attraction recognises excellence in each respective field, so to be in such an esteemed company feels really wonderful. I feel very happy, very humble, very grateful and very very proud.”

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder of the IIFA, said: “It is so exciting for IIFA to be a part of this unveiling for Ranveer’s Madame Tussauds’ figure launch as it was at the 2011 IIFA Awards, Toronto where he won his first Best Debutant Award and on stage said that this is just the beginning. “Like IIFA, it truly was just the start of a soaring career, and we are proud as a brand to have been able to take an icon of Indian Cinema and the fraternity to such new heights, with global recognition, and such as being honoured at Madame Tussauds London.”