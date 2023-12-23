Cinematographer Jomon T John ties the knot with Ansu Elsa Verghese

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 23, 2023 05:22 PM IST
Jomon T John, Ansu Elsa Verghese. Photo: Instagram

Cinematographer Jomon T John tied the knot with Ansu Elsa Verghese on December 22. Sharing moments on Instagram, he captioned the photos with, “My hope n home.”

Ansu Elsa Verghese, a producer at Jomon T John and Producer Shameer Muhammed’s wedding planning venture, Studio360 by Plan J, is actively involved in their movie production house, Plan J Studios, and TinT, a color-grading studio in Kochi. In the wedding pictures circulating on social media, the couple looks stunning in white attire.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh conveyed his best wishes to the newlyweds on Instagram, writing, “Congrats, Jo Anna. Love and Light and blessings forever.” Actress Krithi Shetty also extended her warm wishes again, saying, "Congratulations, Jomon Chetta and Ammu.”

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout