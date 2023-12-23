Cinematographer Jomon T John ties the knot with Ansu Elsa Verghese

Cinematographer Jomon T John tied the knot with Ansu Elsa Verghese on December 22. Sharing moments on Instagram, he captioned the photos with, “My hope n home.”

Ansu Elsa Verghese, a producer at Jomon T John and Producer Shameer Muhammed’s wedding planning venture, Studio360 by Plan J, is actively involved in their movie production house, Plan J Studios, and TinT, a color-grading studio in Kochi. In the wedding pictures circulating on social media, the couple looks stunning in white attire.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh conveyed his best wishes to the newlyweds on Instagram, writing, “Congrats, Jo Anna. Love and Light and blessings forever.” Actress Krithi Shetty also extended her warm wishes again, saying, "Congratulations, Jomon Chetta and Ammu.”