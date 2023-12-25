Emerging Frames: 2023 - A year of debutant directors in Malayalam cinema

Romancham, RDX, Kannur Squad, Phoenix—can you spot the common factor in these movies? Well, yes, these are some successful films this year, but it's just not that; there's another exciting twist!

All these hits were actually directed by debut directors. Now, isn't that intriguing?

This year, Malayalam cinema saw a wave of debut directors, like they all had a map to blockbuster success. Not every movie was a hit, but some turned out to be the superheroes our theatres desperately needed. Whether it's 'directorial magic' or a bit of 'directorial mischief,' 2023 was indeed the year of debutant directors, leaving a mark on Malayalam cinema!

Let's take a closer look at the notable debuts that graced the screens in 2023.

Jithu Madhavan's 'Romancham' was the ride of the year! With a narrative so gripping and performances that left audiences buzzing, his ability to blend suspense with nuanced storytelling not only affirmed his directorial talent but also marked a significant achievement in Malayalam cinema for the year. The movie tickets sold out faster than items on Black Friday, and additional screens were quickly allocated to meet the overwhelming demand. And oh, the numbers! ₹70 crore worldwide, like hitting the jackpot in the cinematic lottery. It's the kind of success that makes producers break into a happy dance. 'Romancham' held the title of the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year until it was surpassed by the movie '2018.

Nahas Hidayath detonated into the Malayalam cinema scene with 'RDX.' This action-packed thriller felt like a shot of espresso injected straight into the heart of Kerala theaters. Boasting an ensemble cast, and complemented by heart-pounding action sequences and a gripping background score, Nahas demonstrated exceptional prowess as a debut director. Released during Onam, 'RDX' witnessed a massive turnout, and as per reports, it grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide, with ₹50 crore coming from Kerala alone. This remarkable achievement solidified 'RDX' as the fourth Malayalam film to join the elite club, following in the footsteps of Pulimurugan, Lucifer, and the movie '2018.'

Kannur Squad, a crime thriller film directed by Roby Varghese Raj in his directorial debut, showcased the director's adept handling of various elements. The film's success marked the arrival of a director with a keen eye for detail and a talent for suspenseful storytelling. Moreover, the movie played a pivotal role in drawing a substantial audience back to theaters, countering the concerns about Malayalam movies' performance in theaters.

While it's not common to see female directors in the Malayalam film industry often, history bears witness to the impactful contributions made by several talented women. Stephy Xavier, a costume designer, strutted in with her directorial venture 'Madhuram Manohara Moham' like a boss. The film boldly mocks hypocrisy, challenges preconceived notions, and confronts feudal mindsets, earning widespread acceptance from a diverse audience in theaters. The movie not only achieved a decent collection at the box office but also garnered a positive response, solidifying Stephy Xavier's presence as a debut director.

Sathyan Anthikad was a master of feel-good movies. Well, his son, Akhil Sathyan, chose to experiment with the same genre in his debut directorial movie. Following in his father's footsteps, he illuminated the screens with 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum.' Demonstrating a keen understanding of visual storytelling, he crafted a film that was not only visually stunning but also emotionally resonant. Despite critical acclaim and a warm reception from family audiences, the film faced challenges at the box office. Nevertheless, it provided a platform for Akhil Sathyan to establish himself as a director catering to those who appreciate heartwarming narratives.

'King of Kotha,' the directorial debut by Abhilash Joshiy, was one of the most anticipated movies. Despite being crafted with a substantial budget and featuring an ensemble cast, the movie, released worldwide during the Onam weekend, received mixed to negative reviews from critics and turned out to be a disappointment at the box office. While Abhilash has done a decent job, unfortunately, his debut movie didn't seem to resonate with the Malayali audience. He may need to put in more effort to uphold his father Joshy's legacy, who is considered a pioneer of action thriller films in Malayalam cinema.

In addition to the mentioned debutant director movies, several others have garnered notable acclaim and achieved decent performances in theatres. Vishnu Bharathan made a remarkable foray into the horror genre with 'Phoenix,' skillfully crafting a spine-tingling experience through his innovative storytelling. Nithish Sahadev's 'Falimy' emerged as a source of joy and laughter, striking a chord with family audiences and firmly establishing him as a promising director. Arun Varma's 'Garudan' soared as a riveting crime thriller, distinguished by skilful direction and a collaborative effort with writer Mithun Manuel Thomas. Meanwhile, Rohit M. G. Krishnan marked his directorial debut with the socially conscious crime drama 'Iratta,' presenting a compelling narrative that showcased a level of maturity beyond the usual expectations for a first-time director.

Ayisha, directed by Aamir Pallikkal; Poovan by Vineeth Vasudevan; Momo In Dubai by Ameen Aslam; Enkilum Chandrike by Adithyan Chandrashekar; Christy by Alvin Henry; Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham by Muhashin; Oh My Darling by Alfred D' Samuel; Jackson Youth Bazaar by Shamal Sulaiman; Otta by Resul Pookutty; and Vela by Syam Sasi are some other debut directors' movies this year.

Each debut director contributed a unique and promising touch to the landscape of Malayalam cinema, whether the movie was a huge success or not. It's like they added their own magic, suggesting that exciting times lie ahead. The future of Malayalam cinema seems bright with these talented individuals leading the creative charge.