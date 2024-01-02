Amrutha threatens legal action against Bala, claims actor flouted agreement conditions

Singer Amrutha Suresh has strongly responded to recent allegations made by her former husband and actor Bala through social media. Amrutha, along with advocates Rajani and Sudheer, partners of Acharya Chanakya Lawyers and Consultants, addressed Bala's allegations and pointed out how the actor flouted several of the former couple's conditions of mutual divorce. Rajani revealed that after the divorce, Amrutha had sought their legal assistance, claiming that Bala was attempting character assassination. Sudheer explained the legal aspects involved in the issue.

Sudheer also maintained that it was agreed that neither person would resort to character assasination or slander after a mutual divorce. However, Bala has been violating this agreement for the past several years. Sudheer elaborated on the legal aspects of Bala's claim that Amrutha was preventing him from seeing their daughter.

According to the court order, the mother is the child's guardian until she turns 18 years of age. Bala has the right to visit his daughter on the second Saturday of each month from 10 am to 4 pm at the court premises. However, he is not permitted to take the child home on other special days or festivals, as he had claimed.

Although Amrutha had taken her daughter to the court premises on the first and second Saturdays after the divorce, Bala did not show up on both the days. If there is any obstacle to the agreed meeting date, Amrutha should be informed through the email address furnished in the court or over the phone. However, Amrutha claimed she has not received any messages or emails in this regard. Amrutha also alleged that Bala was trying to create the impression that she is holding back the child.

The lawyers, meanwhile, maintained that Amrutha had received Rs 25 lakh as per the terms of the compromise petition. There is a Rs 15 lakh insurance policy in the name of their daughter, Avantika. Bala also does not commit to covering the expenses for their daughter's care, education, or marriage, as per the compromise petition, the lawyers stated.