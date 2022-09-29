Abhirami Suresh posts crying selfie, says her tears are not a sign of being weak

Singer and Big B fame Abhirami Suresh, who had threatened to take action against cyber trolls recently, posted a crying selfie on Instagram, saying that shedding tears is not a sign of weakness, but goes on to show that she is kind and has a heart.

Amrutha's sister shared the selfie and note a few hours after she came live on Instagram saying that she is fed up with the negative comments and abuses hurled at both Amrutha and herself whenever they posted photos or updates on their social media feeds.

According to her, many people have often resorted to body-shaming her, while also criticising her sister Amrutha, who is now in a relationship with music composer Gopi Sundar.

Posting the note, Abhirami wrote: “A very very important day . Yes I’m weak. But these tears can be worn as pearls on the golden hats of all you ruthless and cultured fellaaas ! Win win :). Crying ain’t just a sign of being weak, It also means, I am kind and I have a heart, unlike the many of you ! Love and gratitude to the supporters !! Truly humbled.. mean it. Thanks,” she wrote.

In the earlier post, Abhirami clarified that she felt it was foolish not to respond to the people who were making their life difficult.

“Initially, I decided to ignore the comments, but realised that was a foolish decision. The abuses cannot be ignored for long. The comments posted on my niece's birthday post was the final straw. Using cuss words and telling us what to do with our lives is not the way to express your concern,” said a visibly angry Abhirami.

According to her, she has been subjected to a lot of body shaming for some time now. “I have explained many a times why my lower chin is quite long. It's a medical condition called prognathism. I have explained this several times but I will continue to do so if I'm asked to. People make fun of my facial deformity, including my lips. I decided not to undergo plastic surgery because it is my way of telling those who have the same condition to be strong and brave about it,” she added.

She said what hurts the most are the comments aimed at her sister who entered a new phase in her life. “From now on, I will be taking screenshots of the abusive comments and sharing it with the cyber police,”she added

Recently, Gopi Sundar and Amrutha Suresh had disabled the comments under their photograph taken during their visit to Pattaya in Thailand.