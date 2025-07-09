Bollywood actress Vidya Balan recently recreated a famous scene from the Malayalam superhit movie 'Punjabi House,' much to the delight of the audience. Many people appreciated her for the perfect lip sync and fabulous expressions. Harisree Ashokan who was part of the hilarious 'chor' scene in the film has now reacted to her video. He thanked Vidya for choosing the reel and said his family thoroughly enjoyed her expressions.

“Vidyaji’s performance was amazing. My family watched the reel along with me and they thoroughly enjoyed it. A few of my friends also sent the video to me. Everyone was surprised that an artist like Vidya Balan chose this dialogue for the reel. I am very happy. Thank you so much for imitating me!” Harisree Ashokan told Manorama Online.

Many including Malayali actors lauded Vidya Balan for her amazing performance. Mahima Nambiar commented on Vidya's cuteness, while Arya Badai also reacted to the post. Meanwhile, anchor and magician Raj Kalesh commented, “Nahi nnu paranja nahi (no means no)”, another famous dialogue from the same movie. Vidya Balan who was last seen in the film Do Aur Do Pyar' often shares funny and interesting reels.