Crime comedy series ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ to return for season 2 on Netflix

Crime comedy series ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, will be returning for a second season on Netflix. The streamer announced the news recently and also released a teaser video as part of the update.

"Khali haath nahi, Guns and Gulaabs ka naya season leke aaye hain #GunsAndGulaabs Season 2 is coming only on Netflix," Netflix said. Actors Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah are all returning for the second season.

Set in the 1990s, Guns & Gulaabs follows the story of a lovestruck mechanic Paana Tipu (Rao), a reluctant heir to a ruling gang Chhota Ganchi (Gourav), an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos Arjun Verma (Salmaan), and a killer called 4-cut Atmaram (Devaiah).

Rao and Devaiah also shared the announcement video on their Instagram pages. The show's first season came out on Netflix in August this year. It also featured late actor Satish Kaushik in a pivotal role. ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ was one of Dulquer Salmaan’s major releases last year.