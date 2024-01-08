Here's why certain attendees are wearing yellow ribbons to the Golden Globes

Red carpets not only serve as a platform for discussing current projects and showcasing high-fashion, but they also provide an avenue for celebrities to champion important causes. Viewers of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards observed certain attendees, such as J. Smith-Cameron from Succession and John Ortiz from American Fiction, wearing yellow ribbons.

These ribbons symbolize solidarity with approximately 130 hostages still held by Hamas since their attack on Israel in October. The initiative, organized by 'Bring Them Home', an Israeli advocacy organization led by Ashlee Margolis, founder of The A List, aims to secure the release of these captives.

The historical significance of wearing yellow ribbons dates back to the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, where 52 Americans endured 444 days of captivity in Tehran. The yellow ribbon emerged as a symbol of hope, adorning lapels, front porches, and trees across the United States, uniting the nation in the collective aspiration for the safe return of the hostages.