Here's why certain attendees are wearing yellow ribbons to the Golden Globes

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 08, 2024 09:57 AM IST Updated: January 08, 2024 09:58 AM IST
J. Smith-Cameron at the Golden Globes. Photo: X/@NeriaKraus/@_Sam6er

Red carpets not only serve as a platform for discussing current projects and showcasing high-fashion, but they also provide an avenue for celebrities to champion important causes. Viewers of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards observed certain attendees, such as J. Smith-Cameron from Succession and John Ortiz from American Fiction, wearing yellow ribbons.

These ribbons symbolize solidarity with approximately 130 hostages still held by Hamas since their attack on Israel in October. The initiative, organized by 'Bring Them Home', an Israeli advocacy organization led by Ashlee Margolis, founder of The A List, aims to secure the release of these captives.

The historical significance of wearing yellow ribbons dates back to the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, where 52 Americans endured 444 days of captivity in Tehran. The yellow ribbon emerged as a symbol of hope, adorning lapels, front porches, and trees across the United States, uniting the nation in the collective aspiration for the safe return of the hostages.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout