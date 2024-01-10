Won't play villain or guest roles any more: Vijay Sethupathi

Actor Vijay Sethupathi who played the antagonist in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' said he won't star in villain roles in the future. The actor said he is being offered a lot of villain roles, some of which don't offer much scope for him as an artist. He also said he does not do guest roles any more.

“I have said no to at least 20 guest roles. Initially, I would accept such offers because I wanted to support the team. After all, we are all part of an industry and need to grow. However, now I say no to such roles,” he said in a recent interview held as part of his upcoming film 'Merry Christmas'.

The actor had voiced his concerns about constantly playing an antagonist in movies even in the past. “There is a certain kind of emotional pressure involved in this. There are also several limitations when you are playing the villain in a movie. The makers don't want us to take over the protagonist,” he said.

The actor has essayed villain characters in films like 'Vikram Vedha', 'Petta', 'Vikram,' among others. He made his debut with the Tamil film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' and then tasted success with films like 'Sundarapandian', 'Pizza' and 'Naduvola Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom'. His upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' featuring him opposite Katrina Kaif will hit theatres on January 12.