'Merry Christmas' featuring Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi will release this year. Know when

Mumbai: 'Merry Christmas', which features actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, will hit theatres this year. Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, the two production houses, which are bankrolling the film announced the update on Monday. They also released a vintage-style poster featuring the two actors.

The film is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

The film also introduces Pari, a child actor. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are seen in cameos. Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani, and Sanjay Routray & Kewal Garg of Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, respectively are bankrolling the film.

(With IANS inputs)