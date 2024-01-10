'I promised my father I wouldn't join politics': K J Yesudas

K J Yesudas who is celebrating his 84th birthday on January 10 said he was invited to join politics but never took the step since he had made a promise to his father. In an exclusive interview with Malayala Manorama, the celestial singer said he had made a pact with his father, Kattassery Augustine Joseph, who was a musician and stage actor, during his youth.

“I have certainly received an invitation to join politics. However, Appachan had compelled me (in my youth) to promise him that I will not join any political party or club. I will never break that promise. Some people also approached me for launching a fans’ association. But I strongly objected to their request. Now, I don’t even have a social media account,” said the singer from his home in Dallas, USA.

The singer also revealed that he had plans to direct a movie. But the project never took off. “Once I also planned to direct a movie and had a story in my mind. But I couldn’t take up the project due to a busy schedule,” said Yesudas, who is currently residing in the USA with his wife and son's family.