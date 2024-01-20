Malayalam
Idukki native moves court seeking removal of fictitious scenes from Dileep-starrer 'Thankamani'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 20, 2024 11:55 AM IST Updated: January 20, 2024 12:39 PM IST
V R Biju argues that showing such scenes will paint Thankamani in a bad light. Movie poster | Imdb
Topic | Entertainment News

The Dileep-starrer 'Thankamani' has courted controversy after a petitioner approached the Kerala High Court seeking removal of some fictitious scenes from the movie. According to the petitioner V R Biju, who is a native of Thankamani, the makers have included rape scenes in the film, which are fictitious and not based on facts.

The movie, directed by Udal filmmaker Ratheesh Reghunandan, is based on an infamous incident that took place in Thankamani, a village in Idukki in 1986. The teaser of the film, which released last month, depicts women being sexually assaulted inside a police station. V R Biju argues that such scenes will paint Thankamani in a bad light. Showing such scenes will isolate the village from mainstream society, the petitioner argued.

'Thankamani' also features Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, among others and is produced by R B Choudary and Raaffi Mathirra. The film is slated to hit theatres soon.

