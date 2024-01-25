I will have two professions: Parineeti Chopra officially starts her music career

Actress Parineeti Chopra has undertaken a new venture, marking her singing debut. She announced this exciting chapter, expressing the opportunity to pursue two careers simultaneously. Parineeti took to social media to share a video, offering glimpses behind the scenes of her recording in a studio.

The video concludes with Parineeti enchantingly singing 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi.' This song, rendered by Parineeti, is from the 2017 romantic film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu,' where she starred alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. In a note accompanying the video, the actress reflects on how music has consistently been her sanctuary.

The post read: “Music, to me, has always been my happy place.. I've watched countless musicians all over the world performing on the stage and now it's finally my time to be a part of that world. I feel so lucky, blessed and stressed about starting off a whole new chapter in my life and I honestly can't describe how excited I am to embark on this musical journey.”

“A journey that gives me the opportunity to have two careers at once! How fun (and chaotic) So here's to embracing the unknown and facing all my fears and kicking off my singing debut! I'm joining hands with the best@entertainmentconsultant and we've got some amazing things in store for you all this year,” she shared.

Parineeti added: “I hope you're as excited for this as I am! [ New Announcement, Singers Live, Performance].”

She has earlier sung the female version of the patriotic song ‘Teri Mitti’, which is written by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Arko. It featured in 2019 war movie ‘Kesari’, starring Akshay Kumar and herself.

The 35-year-old actress also has the unplugged track ‘Matlabi Yariyan’ in her discography. This song is from the mystery thriller film ‘The Girl on the Train’. It stars Parineeti, Avinash Tiwary, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

The actress, who married AAP MP Raghav Chadha in September 2023, also sang her wedding song ‘O Piya’.

Meanwhile, on the film front, she was last seen in ‘Mission Raniganj’. She next has ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ in the pipeline.

(With IANS inputs)