Is 'GOAT' going to be Thalapathy Vijay's last movie before venturing into politics?

Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up to establish his political party, a decision approved by the general council of his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. This significant development unfolded during a meeting held in Chennai on Thursday.

During the meeting, sources revealed that the Kollywood megastar has been granted the opportunity to register his party, assume the role of its president, and formulate its by-laws. Vijay, renowned for his immense fan base in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, has actively participated in various public welfare activities.

His visit to the families affected by the Thuthukudi Police firing in 2018 underscored his commitment to entering politics. Following this, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, his fan club, has actively engaged in political initiatives, even participating in Tamil Nadu local body elections.

While currently involved in the shooting of his 68th film, 'GOAT', alongside director Venkat Prabhu, Vijay is reportedly considering this project as his final venture before taking a hiatus from acting to channel his focus entirely on his burgeoning political aspirations.