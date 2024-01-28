What makes Naomi Watts starrer 'The Ring' so scary? | The Haunted Column

Gore Verbinski's 'The Ring', starring Naomi Watts, marked a significant turning point in Hollywood's horror genre. This film, a remake of Hideo Nakata's 1998 'Ring', adapted from Koji Suzuki's 1991 novel, is often hailed as the catalyst that brought J-horror elements into mainstream Hollywood.

Naomi Watts plays Rachel Keller, a journalist and single mother to her son Aidan (David Dorfman). The storyline, reminiscent of an urban legend, revolves around a sinister videotape that, once viewed, triggers a phone call predicting the viewer's death precisely seven days later. Rachel's scepticism wanes when four teenagers meet mysterious deaths a week after watching a similar tape. Driven by investigative curiosity, she tracks down the haunting video, only to discover it is possessed by the spirit of a little girl named Samara, who met her demise years ago. While the appearance of ghosts in white dresses with concealed faces was a common motif in J-horror, 'The Ring' brought this unsettling imagery to Hollywood in a groundbreaking manner.

The film's success can be attributed to the pervasive sense of fear, particularly the fear of death that lingers throughout. Bojan Bazelli's cinematography contributes to this eerie atmosphere, employing bleak colours that avoid offering a warm embrace. While horror movies are not typically associated with sunny dispositions, 'The Ring' takes it a step further with a grey-blue colour palette reminiscent of deep, dark waters, accompanied by a viridescent sombre glow. This implementation intensifies the audience's experience, evoking a profound and unsettling feeling.

Another contributing factor to the film's success lies in its storyline progression. Until the very end, predicting the unfolding events remains elusive, keeping the audience on the edge of uncertainty. As each second passes, the audience earnestly wishes for the characters to somehow escape the looming curse, yet the outcome remains uncertain. While the movie includes a touch of gore, it leans more on the psychological impact than jumpscares. The film employs time as a frightening element; observing moments like Samara crawling out of the television, it feels as though the audience is trapped within that room, witnessing the ghostly figure charging towards them.

While The Ring spawned two additional sequels, it's safe to assert that the first instalment remains the most terrifying of the three. A must-watch for horror enthusiasts, particularly fans of J-horror, The Ring leaves a lasting impact. Even after viewing the film, one is likely to find themselves contemplating Samara and her eerie powers.