Actor Amy Jackson gets engaged to Ed Westwick in Switzerland

British model and actor Amy Jackson, who has worked in several Indian movies, got engaged to her boyfriend and 'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westwick. The actor shared pictures of the dreamy proposal in Switzerland on Instagram. Ed proposed to Amy in Gstaad, a popular holiday destination, as they descended a bridge, surrounded by snow-clad mountains.

Amy, who looked happy and excited in the photos, shared the post to confirm that she is engaged. The actor shared a ring emoji with the caption: 'Hell, yes.' Ed also posted the photos on his Instagram pagewith the words: 'I hit the jackpot.'

Amy and Ed in Gstaad. Photo | Instagram (iamamyjackson)

Many celebrities congratulated the actor. National award-winning actor Kriti Sanon wrote congrats under the post, while Shruthi Haasan, Kiara Advani, among others shared heart emojis. International model Portia Freeman also commented under the post.

Amy who has modeled for several international brands made her debut in Tamil with the film 'Madrasapattinam' opposite Arya. She then went on to act in movies like 'Theri', 'Thangamagan', 'Ek Deewana Tha and '2.0'. Amy was earlier engaged to businessman George Panayiotu with whom she had a child. However, the couple broke up after a few months.