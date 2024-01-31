High Court asks for report on follow-up measures against 'review bombing' of films

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has instructed the amicus curiae to submit a report on various issues, including the creation of a dedicated web portal for filmmakers and the public to share information regarding films that face box office failure due to ‘review bombing.’

This directive is part of the ongoing efforts initiated by the High Court last year to address the problem of review bombing. The State Police Chief has already presented a protocol to the court, outlining instructions to prevent the review bombing of films. Justice Devan Ramachandran has mandated the submission of a report on matters such as the web portal as additional steps based on this protocol. The proceedings were adjourned until February 13, as the amicus curiae, advocate Shyam Padman, requested more time.

The court is currently examining petitions filed by Mubeen Rauf, the director of the movie 'Aromalinte Adhya Pranayam', and others, challenging the negative reviews of released films, including those by online vloggers. In response to these petitions, the court had earlier ordered measures to prevent review bombing. Subsequently, the State police issued a protocol, allowing First Information Reports to be filed against reviews intended to threaten and blackmail filmmakers. The protocol also includes instructions to investigating officers to ensure that their actions do not infringe upon the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution.