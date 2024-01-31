I picked up a cigarette and started smoking: Hrithik Roshan on 'Fighter' shoot days

Hrithik Roshan's dedication to his role in 'Fighter' led him to undergo not one but three body transformations. In a recent interview with Film Companion, he candidly shared a post-transformation celebration that took an unexpected turn. After completing the challenging aerial action shots for the film, he chose to mark the achievement by smoking cigarettes. Unfortunately, this celebratory choice proved disastrous, as Hrithik recounted how his heartbeat spiked, labelling the experience as a disaster.

Reflecting on the challenging process, Hrithik explained, “It was incredibly difficult, and I had to shoot three songs back to back while undergoing the transformation, which meant there was no fuel, and I was just running on steam. When the day came and my body shots were done, I felt so happy and relieved. However, nothing seemed to fill me up. I had gajar ka halwa, ice cream – I had not planned for the reward, I had only planned to be in this Fighter flight mode and get this done.”

Faced with an unexpected emptiness, Hrithik admitted, “I was like, ‘What do I do? What do I do?’. So, I picked up a cigarette and started smoking. I went into the other deep end, and that’s a learning in itself because, in one week, my resting heart rate went up from 45 to 75. It’s that bad for you. So, I stopped. But it was a disaster.”