From 'Mr and Mrs Smith' to 'Saindhav': New OTT releases this week

Excited to know about the latest OTT releases? Well, look no further as we bring you a list of films and series you should not skip this weekend.

Mr and Mrs Smith

This American spy comedy television series is based on the 2005 movie of the same name featuring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The series revolves around a couple who work as undercover agents but keep it a secret from each other. There is a lot of tension, passion and action in the series, which features Donald Glover and Maya Arskine in the lead.

Streaming on Prime Video

Saindhav

This Telugu action thriller directed by Sailesh Kolanu features Venkatesh Daggubai in the lead. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah also play prominent roles in the film which revolves around a man whose daughter is diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy. Saindhav hit theatres on January 13.

Streaming on Prime Video from February 13

Alexander-The Making of a God

Alexander - 'The Making of a God' series is a novel attempt at understanding the life and times of the legendary warrior. The docudrama also features statements and interviews from experts who decode the life of the Macedonian ruler. The six-part series is directed by Hugh Ballantyne and features Buck Braithwaite as the titular character.

Streaming on Netflix