Actress Poonam Pandey is ALIVE; says she wanted to 'raise awareness' on cervical cancer

Actress Poonam Pandey, initially reported to have succumbed to cervical cancer, has debunked the rumours and has affirmed that she is alive. In a recent video, Poonam addresses the seriousness of cervical cancer, emphasizing its preventability. She captioned the video, stating, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive."

Expressing the tragedy that this disease has claimed numerous lives due to a lack of awareness, Poonam talked about the importance of the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. She urged everyone to join the mission of preventing unnecessary fatalities from cervical cancer by spreading critical awareness. Poonam encourages women to be informed about the necessary steps, to promote empowerment in the fight against the disease. The actress concluded her message with the hashtag #DeathToCervicalCancer.

However, scepticism arose among those who initially heard about Poonam's reported passing. Many questioned the authenticity of the news, labelling it as a publicity stunt. Some argued that her recent videos showcased her well and in good health, casting doubt on the credibility of the reported demise.

In response to her latest post, concerns were raised by individuals who perceived it as a "publicity stunt" under the guise of awareness. One user expressed their discontent, stating, "Engaging in a deceptive stunt, such as faking one's death, under the pretext of 'raising awareness,' is not only unethical but also manipulative." The user emphasized that such attention-seeking behaviours exploit the emotions of fans and loved ones, showing a callous disregard for the seriousness of the underlying issue. The comment also lamented the exploitation of a serious health concern for personal gain, which, in turn, undermines the credibility of authentic advocacy efforts. The user suggested that if the intention was genuine, a direct and transparent approach towards awareness would have been more appropriate.

Another user commented on the post, labelling it as "the heights of attention-seeking."