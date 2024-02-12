Singer Aditya Narayan hits fan with mike, throws his phone away during concert

Singer Aditya Narayan sparked controversy at his concert in Chhattisgarh when he lost his temper with a fan. A video capturing the incident has circulated widely on social media, showing Aditya abruptly halting his performance and throwing a fan's phone away from the stage.

The concert, hosted by Aditya at a college in Bhilai, drew a large crowd of his fans. In the viral video, Aditya can be heard singing 'Aaj Ki Raat' from Shah Rukh Khan's film Don before the altercation occurred.

The footage shows Aditya grabbing the fan's phone from their hand and tossing it into the crowd. He also reportedly struck the unidentified man with his microphone. However, the reason behind Aditya's actions remains unclear.

Commenting on the video, one user remarked, "These guys should be boycotted completely; this guy has a negative attitude problem." Another user opined, "To be fair, he is a decent singer. He's just a crappy human. But yeah, he's so crappy that people will remember him more for stuff like this instead of his singing. That is... if people even remember him lol."