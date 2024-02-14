Despite a flood of crime thrillers, biopics and period films, good old romance movies continue to find a large audience. In Mollywood too, which has churned out some of the best romantic classics like 'Thoovanathumbikal', 'Nammukku Parkkan Munthirithoppukal' and 'Anubandham', romance is still a well-loved genre, though it comes in different shapes and forms today.

If the 1980s and 90s were known for films that blended romance with socially-relevant themes and family issues, post 2000, there was a rise in films set in colleges that tackled new age teenage problems and romantic dilemmas.

Some, like Lal Jose’s directorial ‘Classmates’ induced nostalgia, though it was Alphonse Puthren’s 2015 movie ‘Premam’, that set a benchmark for romantic films, even for other film industries. The protagonist George David, played by Nivin Pauly, had a child-like innocence that made him so endearing to watch even as he transformed from a school kid to an entrepreneur. Of his ‘crushes’, Malar remains a personal favourite for many. ‘Ennu Ninte Moideen’, which also released almost at the same time, was also received well in theatres and became labelled as a modern-day classic love story.

'Pranaya Vilasam', one of the best finds of 2023, explored three different romantic relationships between people of various age groups. Though the Nikhil Murali directorial was an average grosser in theatres, it worked exceptionally well after the film started streaming on a major OTT platform. The movie's unique theme and treatment were the huge highlights of the film, which featured Arjun Ashokan, Anaswara Rajan and Hakkim Shah.

Though not as unique as 'Pranaya Vilasam', Akhil Sathyan's 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum' and Nihaz Hidayat's 'RDX' too had some good romantic moments that connected well with the audience. If the humour and retorts between Paachu and Hamsadhwani worked well in the former, in 'RDX', the old-school romance and peppy, cute songs, were the highlights.

'Premalu', the latest Mollywood flick, has found a huge audience among the audience, since the film has a very relatable love track and neat humour.

In Tamil too, despite the politically and socially relevant-themed movies that released last year, 'Irugapatru' was quite refreshing as it dealt with relationships post-marriages. 'Sapta Sagaradaache Ello' Side A, featuring Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth, is a true love story in every sense of the word, teaching new generation lovers what it feels to be yearning for love.