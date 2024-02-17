Big B celebrates 55 years in Hindi cinema, shares AI images of himself

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan commemorates an illustrious 55-year journey in the Hindi film industry, captivating audiences since his debut in 1969 with his cinematic style and screen presence.

Big B recently shared his reflections on this milestone via his official X account, stating, "T 4924 - 55 years in the wondrous world of Cinema... and AI gives me its interpretation... a presentation by Ef B... self-made."

Accompanying his post were AI-generated photos portraying a camera lens as his eye and film reels emerging from his head, showcasing his enduring connection with the world of cinema.

The actor's Bollywood journey began with 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969, but it was in the early 1970s that he skyrocketed to fame with iconic films like 'Anand', 'Zanjeer', 'Deewaar', and 'Sholay'. Throughout the 1980s, he further solidified his status as a cinematic legend with a string of action-packed roles, earning the moniker 'Angry Young Man'.