Big B celebrates 55 years in Hindi cinema, shares AI images of himself

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 17, 2024 01:37 PM IST
AI images of Amitabh Bachchan. Photo: X/Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan commemorates an illustrious 55-year journey in the Hindi film industry, captivating audiences since his debut in 1969 with his cinematic style and screen presence.

Big B recently shared his reflections on this milestone via his official X account, stating, "T 4924 - 55 years in the wondrous world of Cinema... and AI gives me its interpretation... a presentation by Ef B... self-made."

Accompanying his post were AI-generated photos portraying a camera lens as his eye and film reels emerging from his head, showcasing his enduring connection with the world of cinema.

RELATED ARTICLES

The actor's Bollywood journey began with 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969, but it was in the early 1970s that he skyrocketed to fame with iconic films like 'Anand', 'Zanjeer', 'Deewaar', and 'Sholay'. Throughout the 1980s, he further solidified his status as a cinematic legend with a string of action-packed roles, earning the moniker 'Angry Young Man'.  

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT