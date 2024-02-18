Escaped death today: Rashmika Mandanna after her flight reportedly makes emergency landing

Actress Rashmika Mandanna underwent a harrowing experience when her flight was forced to make an emergency landing, leaving her and her fellow passengers shaken. The incident prompted Rashmika to share a photo from the flight, which quickly went viral.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika shared a selfie with actress Shraddha, recounting the frightening experience and how they narrowly escaped potential disaster. According to reports from Deccan Chronicle, the flight, travelling from Mumbai to Hyderabad, encountered turbulence and had to return to Mumbai after 30 minutes due to a technical issue.

Rashmika is currently shooting for the highly anticipated film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', where she will reprise her role as Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun.

Rashmika was last seen as Geetanjali in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's controversial film 'Animal', opposite Ranbir Kapoor.