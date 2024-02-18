Allu Arjun confirms plans for 'Pushpa 3', promises heightened level of intensity

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 18, 2024 11:29 AM IST
Allu Arjun. Photo: Instagram

Allu Arjun’s fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Pushpa: The Rule. Recently, the makers revealed a special poster, confirming the release date of the second part. Pushpa 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on August 15, 2024.

In an interview with Variety, Allu Arjun discussed the future of the franchise, revealing plans for a third instalment. He expressed excitement about expanding the Pushpa series into a full-fledged franchise, teasing fans with intriguing ideas for future storylines.

Arjun also provided insights into Pushpa 2, promising audiences a different portrayal of the character. He hinted at exploring a darker side of Pushpa, offering a fresh perspective compared to the first instalment.
Also, the actor teased an escalation in the conflict between his character and Fahadh Faasil's, promising a heightened level of intensity and stakes in the upcoming sequel.

