How 'Premalu' succeeds in entertaining audience but fails in addressing misinterpreted affections

Naslen-Mamitha Baiju starrer 'Premalu' has been delighting audiences in theatres offering a refreshing take on romantic comedy. With its ensemble cast delivering top-notch performances, this lighthearted movie is a perfect choice for anyone looking to enjoy a hearty laugh. 'Premalu' once again proves Girish A D's skill in crafting rom-coms and ensuring their theatrical success.

However, amidst the film's success, there is a notable issue concerning certain representations. Society has long grappled with the misconception that friendly gestures from women are often misinterpreted as romantic interest. This age-old misunderstanding finds its portrayal in 'Premalu' when Sachin (Naslen) proposes to Reenu (Mamitha), only to face rejection. Sachin's subsequent heartbreak leads him to question whether Reenu's previous acts of care and kindness were indicative of romantic feelings. When Reenu clarifies that her actions were purely friendly, Sachin's response - 'None of my friends have done that for me' - underscores a prevalent societal issue by unjustly placing blame on Reenu.

Moreover, Reenu herself experiences guilt, questioning if she inadvertently led Sachin on, wondering if she gave him false hope. This portrayal resonates with many women and girls who have faced similar situations where their genuine friendship is misinterpreted as 'love'. Throughout the film, the audience empathises with Sachin's heartbreak in the face of rejection and portrays Reenu in a state of guilt-tripping. Even when Reenu attempts to discuss the situation with Sachin's friend, Amal Davis, his response subtly undermines Reenu, questioning her intentions and actions in the situation.

While Reenu finds fulfilment in caring for Sachin, she never suggests any romantic feelings for him. This raises the question: why should she bear guilt for Sachin's misunderstanding? This long-standing portrayal in movies begs us to scrutinize its credibility.

It's important to note that Reenu's character is not written poorly; rather, she represents a modern woman who is assertive and self-aware. However, her inability to recognise the manipulative guilt-tripping tactics employed by Sachin reflects a broader societal blind spot. This narrative, unfortunately, continues to perpetuate stereotypes and injustices, leaving us saddened by its persistence in today's world.

While the film's knack for inducing laughter deserves praise, and its other elements are commendable, it's crucial not to dismiss the underlying issues. Acknowledging them doesn't automatically deem the movie as bad.