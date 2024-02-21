The Blessy directorial 'Aadujeevitham', which was scheduled to be released on April 10, has been rescheduled. The makers released the new date through social media handles on Tuesday. Prithviraj, on Instagram, announced the film will hit theatres on March 28. "The long wait gets shorter..#TheGoatLife releasing worldwide on 28th March, 2024!," he wrote.

Though there is no clarity as to why the makers rescheduled the release, some speculate it is to avoid a Vishu clash with other movies. However, others were disappointed that the makers chose to release the movie during Ramadan, which would affect viewership in the Middle East countries.

However, there are also apprehensions regarding the film's release in the Middle East. Since the film is based on Benyamin's book of the same name, which was banned in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, it is yet to be seen if 'Aadujeevitham' will release there.

'Aadujeevitham' features Prithviraj in the lead. Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Rik Abi and Talib al Balushi also play prominent roles in the movie. There is a lot of anticipation around the film, which was conceived 16 years ago. The film, which was largely shot in Jordan, got stalled due to various reasons, including Covid restrictions.