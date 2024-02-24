Mammootty shares second poster of 'Turbo'; fans can't contain excitement

Mammootty continues his winning streak this year, following up last year's success with a series of hits. His recent films, 'Abraham Ozler' starring Jayaram and 'Bramayugam', have both been blockbuster hits at the box office. Now, the megastar is gearing up for his next release, 'Turbo', directed by Vysakh.

Yesterday, Mammootty took to social media to share a new poster of the movie, captioning it "TURBO JOSE". The poster showcases Mammootty in a police station setting, seated bare-chested between two men.

This collaboration marks a reunion for Vysakh and Mammootty, who have previously worked together on films like 'Pokkiri Raja' and 'Madhura Raja'. 'Turbo', written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, also features Anjana Jayaprakash, Sunil, and Raj B Shetty in pivotal roles.