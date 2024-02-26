'Aadujeevitham' is a music composer's movie: A R Rahman

Celebrated music composer A R Rahman who was in Kochi for the launch of the 'Aadujeevitham' website said he feels honoured to be part of the film directed by Blessy. According to Rahman, the film and the commitment shown by the team has reaffirmed his faith in cinema.

“I am so honoured to be part of the movie, involving Blessy and Prithviraj and the rest of the team. This is my comeback film in Mollywood after 'Yodha.' In between, I was part of a small film with Fahadh Faasil in Malayalam, but this is different,” said the Oscar award-winning music composer. Rahman added that 'Aadujeevitham' is a music composer's movie. The film's audio launch will take place in Kochi on March 10.

Film director Blessy, who was also present for the website launch, said he had approached A R Rahman for just one song. “There is a lot to reveal about the music, which we will do on March 10,” he said. According to him, details of the work undertaken by different technicians will be uploaded in the film's official website. “A website launch is quite rare in Malayalam cinema, but we wanted to ensure people knew about the work our technicians have pulled off in the movie. One of the specialities of the website is how the image of the desert assumes different shades throughout the day reflecting the time,” he said.

Celebrated writer Benyamin said he initially had apprehensions when he heard that his book was being made into a film. However, that changed after he saw the film. “I am so happy with the outcome. Initially, I had apprehensions whether the movie would be able to reflect what I had conceived in my book. But Blessy conceived the project brilliantly,” he said.

Associate producer K C Eapen was also present at the event. The film will hit theatres on March 28.