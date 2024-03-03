Tovino Thomas starrer 'Anweshippin Kandethum' gets OTT release date

Tovino Thomas starrer Anweshippin Kandethum hit the theatres on 9th February to a warm reception, garnering mostly positive feedback from the audience.

After a successful theatrical run, the film is now gearing up for its OTT debut, arriving on Netflix less than a month after its cinematic release. Anweshippin Kandethum is slated to premiere on the streaming platform on March 8th.

The movie explores two significant crimes that rocked Kerala, along with the ensuing investigations. Split into two parts, the first half focuses on the past, depicting Anand Narayanan's (played by Tovino Thomas) leadership in an investigation and the consequences that shape his future. In the second half, a distinct investigation unfolds, bringing forth fresh challenges and revelations.

Netflix, in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), announced that Anweshippin Kandethum would be available for streaming in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.